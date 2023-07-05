iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.40

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 384827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,466,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 166,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,085,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,812,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 690.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,576 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

