iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on July 11th

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5613 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYGH stock remained flat at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,487. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.