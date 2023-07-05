iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:AGIH)

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGIH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

