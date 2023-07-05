iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0616 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

