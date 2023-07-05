iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 611,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 661,835 shares.The stock last traded at $23.26 and had previously closed at $23.20.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 860,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,160,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

