iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,363. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

