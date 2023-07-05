iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinus LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

