iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,024. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.