iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Boosted by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 488.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,009,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.27. 946,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,449. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.64.

