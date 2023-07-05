Isabel Liu Purchases 732 Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,837.32 ($2,331.92).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Isabel Liu bought 719 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £1,840.64 ($2,336.13).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 250.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £641.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,578.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.58).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.