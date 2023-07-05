IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Shares Up 0.1%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.74. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

About IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

The IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark.

