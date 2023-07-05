Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 186,709 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 251,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 104,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 95,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

