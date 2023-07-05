Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 617,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,141. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

