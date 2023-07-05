InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

