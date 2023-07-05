Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

