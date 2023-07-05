Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 19,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

