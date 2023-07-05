Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $49.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

