Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,400,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after buying an additional 797,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 622,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter.

VVR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 326,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,713. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

