Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.42. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

