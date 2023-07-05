Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,948,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,876,797. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.42.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

