Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 36,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,054. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 89,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.