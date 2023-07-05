Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO remained flat at $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 92,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.91.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.