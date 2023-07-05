Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
Shares of VMO remained flat at $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. 92,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $10.91.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.