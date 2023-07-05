Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,642. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

