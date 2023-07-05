Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 7,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

