Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

