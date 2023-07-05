Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

