Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 958.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.3596 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.