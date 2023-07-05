Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 79,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,421. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

