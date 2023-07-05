Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

VBF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 23,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

