Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
VBF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 23,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.