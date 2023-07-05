Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 72,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,135. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 91,875 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.