Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUFree Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 5.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,272. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

