Internet Computer Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $12.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00014174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,164,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,695,859 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.