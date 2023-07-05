International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.74

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.74 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52), with a volume of 83407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.49).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
International Personal Finance Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. The company has a market capitalization of £268.93 million, a PE ratio of 482.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.
Featured Stories
