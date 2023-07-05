International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.74

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPFFree Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.74 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52), with a volume of 83407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. The company has a market capitalization of £268.93 million, a PE ratio of 482.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($27,363.88). Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About International Personal Finance

(Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.