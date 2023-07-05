International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.74

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.74 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52), with a volume of 83407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08. The company has a market capitalization of £268.93 million, a PE ratio of 482.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

About International Personal Finance

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($27,363.88). Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.