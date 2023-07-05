International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 81,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 393,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

