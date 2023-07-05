Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 926,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,401.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFCZF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IFCZF stock remained flat at $154.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.46. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

