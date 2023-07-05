Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.18

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.18 and traded as high as $31.56. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 27,773 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $593.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $159.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

