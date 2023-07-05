Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 4,305 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded down $19.31 on Wednesday, hitting $523.26. 523,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

