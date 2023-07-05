Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 2,201 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00.

F5 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

