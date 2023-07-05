Insider Buying: Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Free Report) insider Stephen(Steve) McCann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,100.00 ($177,400.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

