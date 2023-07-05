Insider Buying: Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Free Report) insider Stephen(Steve) McCann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,100.00 ($177,400.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
