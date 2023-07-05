Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 13%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Free Report) traded down 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $1.00. 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.