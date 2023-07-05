Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 798,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,874. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

