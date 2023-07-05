Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Infinite Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 8,371.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,071,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,799 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 191.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 39.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 158,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

Infinite Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,102. Infinite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

