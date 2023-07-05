Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Indiva Stock Performance
Indiva stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
Indiva Company Profile
