Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,558. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

