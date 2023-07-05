Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $238.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,125,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 2.94% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $238,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. 40,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

