Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,934 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. 71,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

