Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW stock opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

