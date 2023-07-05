Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,542.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 755 ($9.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.