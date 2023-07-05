Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

