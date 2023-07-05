Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %
Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
