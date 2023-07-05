Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.62 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00026796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.31 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00103796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,869,600 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

